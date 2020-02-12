The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has increased to four, the number of constituencies in which it will conduct bye – elections on March 14.

The fourth constituency is Babura/Garki Federal Constituency of Jigawa state which seat became vacant following the death of Rep. Adamu Gawo,

It will be recalled that on February 6, the commission fixed March 2020 for the conduct of bye-elections into three vacant constituencies, namely Magama/Rijau Federal Constituency of Niger state, Patigi state Constituency in Kwara state and Kebbe state Constituency of Sokoto state following the deaths of some serving members of those constituencies.

National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye said this in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said that “the speaker of the House of Representatives had declared a vacancy in Magama/Rijau Federal Constituency of Niger state; the speaker of the Kwara state House of Assembly had declared a vacancy in Patigi state Constituency while the speaker of the Sokoto state House of Assembly had also declared a vacancy in the Kebbe state Constituency.

“Subsequently, the National Assembly through a letter dated February 10, informed the commission of the death of Rep. Adamu Gawo, the member representing Babura/Garki Federal Constituency of Jigawa state, who died on December 31, 2019.

Insecurity: Rep member calls for meeting of service chiefs, governors

“Consequently, the speaker of the House of Representatives has declared the seat for Babura/Garki Federal Constituency vacant.

“The commission has therefore, fixed March 14 for the bye-election to be held simultaneously with the other bye -elections on the same date.

“The time-table and schedule of activities for the Babura/Garki Federal Constituency bye-election has been uploaded on the commission’s website and other social media platforms.”