Leke James has confirmed he dreams of flying from Norway to Nigeria to honour national duty.

The Norwegian-based star says that getting the call from Gernot Rohr is pretty much his daily motivation. The personal vision to don the famous green shirt has been a long-standing dream of his…

“I have always dreamt and still dreaming of playing for the Super Eagles of Nigeria. It is the desire of every footballer to play for his country,” James said via Brila.

“I will keep on working very hard, continue to improve my game.

The Kaduna-born 27-year-old left Nigeria in 2012 after a spell with Bridge FC. His goal output in Norway for Molde FK is currently four in eight games.



“I believe it is every player’s dream to represent his or her country. I believe I will add more offensive power to the Super Eagles if given the opportunity,” he concluded.