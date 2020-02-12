The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu on Wednesday held a closed door meeting with governors of the south east at the Government House, Enugu.

In attendance at the meeting which started at about 10am are governors of Abia state, Okezie Ikpeazu; Ebonyi state, Dave Umahi; Anambra state, Willie Obiano and the host governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state.

The Imo state Governor, Hope Uzodinma was represented by his deputy, Prof. Placid Njoku. Also in attendance is the Commissioner of Police in Enugu state, Abdulrahaman Ahmad.

The inspector general of police is in the state for the south east security summit holding in Enugu.

Charlie Boy leads protest against Supreme Court judgment in Imo

The closed door meeting was still going on as at 1:15pm while invited guests including royal fathers, members of the clergy, Ohaneze Ndigbo and security agencies were locked-out from the venue of the event.

However, some of the dignitaries at the event including traditional rulers and the President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief John Nwodo staged a walk-out in protest.

Prior to the walk-out, the Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province and Bishop of Enugu Diocese of the Anglican Communion, Bishop Emmanuel Chukwuma had addressed the audience.

Chukwuma in his speech said that it was unfair for the governors of the zone to treat them with contempt, adding that such would not happen elsewhere.