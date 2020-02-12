Military taskforce in Plateau State on Tuesday said troops of the command apprehended a suspected fleeing Boko Haram terrorist.

The taskforce also known as Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), said the suspect identified as Mr. Umar Musa Tello was seen loitering around Zawuran village in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Speaking to newsmen at the Command’s headquarters in Jos, the taskforce Commander, Maj. Gen. Augustine Agundu, said the terrorist confessed to have fled from Damagum village in Yobe State due to the ongoing crackdown by troops of Operation Lafiya Dole.

“The suspect confessed that he was a fighter with the Boko Haram terrorist group for upwards of three years but decided to abscond the group due to extreme hardship while at the terrorist camp.

“He claimed that his uncle, one Mr. Ibrahim, invited him to Abuja to commence menial jobs to make ends meet, adding that other fighters have equally absconded and dispersed around Abuja and Plateau State.

“OPSH has been able to gather information from him that will further reveal his level of involvement with the sect”, Agundu said.

However commenting on the renewed year 2020 attacks that hitherto revisited the Mangu and Bokkos Local Government Area of the State, Agundu said the OPSH will remain resolute to the actualization of the Chief of Defence Staff operational mandate even in the face of obvious setbacks.

“The strategic guidance of the Service Chiefs to maintain respective posture has equally gingered troops to aggressively pursue our mandate of protecting lives and properties”, the Army boss said.