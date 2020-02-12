Prof. Kayode Soremekun, Vice Chancellor, Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), on Wednesday, said that efforts were in top gear to provide adequate facilities for the over 20,000 students of the institution.

Soremekun, who disclosed this in Ikole-Ekiti, shortly after inspecting some of the newly-built faculty buildings and other projects completed by his administration, assured that more buildings and facilities would be provided before the end of the year.

He said that the newly-built structures were completed in record time to further create an enabling environment for teaching and learning in the institution.

“I must say that I am delighted that FUOYE is developing on daily basis, with the establishment of some faculties and upgrade of facilities.

“I can attribute this to God and my culture of excellence. If you do a research about my background, you will find out that I am somebody who derives joy in excellent performance.

“We have been able to complete faculties of management, engineering, agriculture and other notable ones in due time to further create an enabling environment for our students because we cherish education in FUOYE.

“The faculties of basic science, pharmacy and the mass communication studio were located in phase three; they are not accessible because of the roads leading to the buildings.

“ Hopefully, before the end of February, the roads will be reconstructed to ease free movement of vehicles.

“We have also completed our mass communication studio which is well- equipped to train our students, and very soon, FUOYE will be broadcasting from the studio.

“ We are working hard to make available lots of facilities for our over 20,000 students. So before the end of 2020, more buildings and facilities will be in place,” he said.

The vice chancellor solicited for more support from the members of staff of the university and further appealed to them for more patience with the management, promising to prioritise their welfare with friendly policies.

He advised the students to make judicious use of the facilities and imbibe maintenance culture.

(NAN)