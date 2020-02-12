The Federal government has set up designated laboratories in the Federal Capital territory (FCT), Lagos, and Irrua in Edo state to test for suspected cases of coronavirus in Nigeria.

Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, disclosed this at the briefing after Wednesday’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House.

The Minister disclosed that the Federal government has acquired necessary reagents to test for suspected cases of the Novel Coronavirus in Nigeria.

According to the Nation, the minister said the designated laboratories have been set up in Lagos, Abuja and Irrua in Edo state to handle such tests.

He said the reagents were acquired about eight days ago.

The Minister however assured that no case of the virus has been detected in the country or Africa.