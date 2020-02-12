The FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, has disclosed plans to transform all cultural sites in Abuja to tourists destination so as to serve as revenue generation mechanism.

She stated this yesterday during the official flag off of the Aje’Sinda Cultural and Community Empowerment Scheme in Ushafa, a community in Abuja.

FCTA demolishes encroachments on road corridors

Aliyu pledged her commitment to ensure the preservation of cultural heritage of the people of FCT.

The Minister therefore, congratulated the women and youths of the community and as well promised to replicate same for all the tribes to ensure that the women and youths of the FCT can have a wider means of livelihood thus, creating job opportunities which according to her is critical in the ‘Next Level’ agenda of President Muhammed Buhari administration.

“All cultural sites in Abuja will be made tourists destination for revenue generation as many nations have tourism has their mainstay.”

Recall, that the Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, visited a cultural site in Jabi Lake in preparation for new innovation that will also serve as revenue generation.

President and founder of Helpline Foundation, Dr. Jumai Ahmadu, who described Aje’Sinda as the unique cultural heritage identification of Ushafa people said “it’s gradually going extinction.

She said the type weaved of Aje’Sinda weaved in Ushafa can hardly be seen in the market except for the imitation and as such needs to be encouraged to avoid going into extinction.

“Since this man was identified as the only custodian of how this fabric is been made, we then brought him out to teach others so as to preserve that unique one and also teach others on how to make it in a commercial quantity so as to make a living from it.”

Aje’Sinda is a project designed to empower women and youths through vocational training of the only indigenous clothing material of the Gbagyi people of the Federal Capital Territory.

