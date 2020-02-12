The Federal College of Education (FCE), Pankshin in Plateau, has expelled a 400 Level student for committing theft.

The student, Mark Maxwell-Makrop of the Department of Physical and Health Education, was said to have been caught in the act by security operatives who prosecuted him in a law Court.

A statement issued by Mr Istifanus Kyakmut, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the institution, to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Pankshin, described the student’s attitude as “shameful and unacceptable”.

Kyakmut explained that the college Registrar, Mrs Elizabeth Homsuk, confirmed that the expelled student was found guilty by a law Court on a three-count charge of conspiracy, house breaking and theft.

“By this development, the said student has contravened the provisions of the students’ Handbook 5th Edition, Section 7.1 of the college.

“It states that stealing is highly prohibited and attracts outright expulsion from the college,” the spokesman said.

Kyakmut therefore cautioned members of the college community and the public not to have any official dealings with the expelled student in relations to the institution.

The statement added that Dr Amos Cirfat, the Provost of the college, expressed dismay over the attitude of the student and described the expulsion as “very sad and unfortunate’’.

The provost warned that any student caught violating the rules and regulations of the college would be decisively dealt with in accordance with the law.

Cirfat also advised the students to always strive to display high moral standard and be committed to their studies rather than engage in negative vices.

According to him, the society is looking up to them as future leaders and they should not fail the society especially their parents and other relations.