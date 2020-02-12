German giants Borusia Dortmund have set their sights on Nigerian striker Emmanuel Dennis.

A leading Belgian publication believes that the Club Brugge striker is targeted as a replacement for Jordan Sacho who is rumoured with a return to his native England.

The Abuja-born man is currently on eight goals, two assists in 30 games – already more than the seven goals, three assists he managed last season.

“Sancho is a man in huge demand after becoming the youngest player in Bundesliga history to score 25 goals,” said the report.

“Meanwhile, Dennis has attracted heavy interest from around Europe this season, having scored five goals in 20 appearances so far, including twice at the Bernabeu in the Champions League against Real Madrid.

“It is also reported that Newcastle, Brighton, Sheffield United, Watford, Monaco and Sampdoria are also eyeing a move for the 22-year-old,” added the story.

Dennis’ previous clubs include Abuja Football College and Ukraine’s Zorya Luhansk – including two international caps for Nigeria. Will Dortmud be his next home?