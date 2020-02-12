Former President Daniel arap Moi’s, American cardiologist has revealed that the ex president loved sacramental wine from Israel.

Dr David Silverstein, who was Mr Moi’s personal doctor for 42 years, said the former president loved sharing sweet kosher sacramental wine from Israel with him.

READ ALSO: Indonesia says it won’t repatriate citizens who joined Islamic State



The wine would also be shared with former Attorney General Charles Njonjo. He said they used to call it “dawa ya wazee”, Swahili for “old men’s medicine”.

Dr Silverstein said Mr Moi would also sometimes have his wine at bedtime.

he also confirmed Gideon Moi’s pronouncement that his father loved meat.

Dr Silverstein said he always travelled with Mr Moi and part of his job was “to ensure they did not eat exotic animals such as cats, snake, dog or drinking buffalo milk when we were in China”.