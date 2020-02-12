Ikeja – A 40-year-old housewife, Nkiru Udeh, was on Wednesday remanded at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre by an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly beating her step-daughter with a stick.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr P.E. Nwaka, who did not take the defendant’s plea, ordered that she should be remanded at the correctional centre.

Nwaka directed that the case file should be sent to the state Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for advice.

He adjourned the case until April 1 for mention.

Udeh, who resides at No. 50, Owolabi St. Satellite Town, Lagos, was charged with grievous assault.

Osinbajo presides over FEC, members honour victims of Boko Haram attack, Koshoni



The Prosecutor, Insp. Christopher John, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Jan. 29 at her residence.

“Udeh assaulted Chidera Udeh by using a stick to beat her and inflicted wound on her body, leaving her with multiple wounds,’’ John told the court.

He said that the defendant repeatedly maltreated the step-daughter, beat her at every slightest provocation and inflicted several wounds on her body.

John said that the offences contravened Sections 172 and 173 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. (NAN)