A nutritionist, Mrs Pauline Edenwadi of the Enugu State Ministry of Health, has urged pregnant women to be ready to give colostrum milk to their newborn babies for their healthy growth.

Edenwadi gave the advice while delivering a lecture on importance of breast feeding on Wednesday in Enugu.

The nutritionist said that colostrum was the first breast milk produced during pregnancy and for several days after the baby was born.

According to Edenwadi, colostrum milk is very rich in nutrients and usually come out before the regular breast milk.

She said that colostrum was a highly concentrated form of breast milk that contains immune-boosting properties for the newborn.

Edenwadi said that colostrum was packed with protective properties, all of which were beneficial to babies.

She said that when compared with regular breast milk, colostrum is higher in protein.

“If you give birth to your babies, the feeds you give your newborn in the first few days after he or she is born will be of colostrum before your regular breast milk starts flowing.

“It helps to immunise your baby against harmful germs by boosting his or her immune system against germs.

“It is yellowish because it contains beta-carotene, but if your colostrum is thinner and more watery, do not worry because it is normal for it to be a little different for every mother,” she said.

(NAN)