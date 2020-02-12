Renowned activist, Charles Oputa, popularly called ‘Charlie Boy’ on Wednesday led a protest in Owerri over the January 14 Supreme Court judgment removing former Governor Emeka Ihehioha as governor of Imo state and replacing him with Senator Hope Uzodinma as the duly elected governor of the state.

Oputa, who belongs to a group under the aegis of Imo Concerned Citizens, said that the Supreme Court judgment sacking Ihedioha and replacing him with Uzodinma was a miscarriage of justice.

He said that the group embarked on the protest to press on the Supreme Court to review its judgment and restore the mandate of Ihedioha.

Recounting an encounter with his late father, Justice Chukwudife Oputa, who was a former Supreme Court justice, Charlie Boy stated that his father told him that the apex court justices are not infallible and as such liable to make mistakes.

Oputa, who spoke at length in Igbo language, pidgin and English Languages told the crowd that as a 10-year- old boy, his late father told him to always fight against injustice anywhere it exist.

He said that the reason he keeps fighting against injustice is because if left unquestioned, the injustice would affect everybody.

The activist cum musician asserted that there are many cases of injustice in the country, reiterating that the best way for the Supreme Court to restore its integrity is to reverse the judgment which sacked Ihedioha.

He said that “the people are the government. Those in Government House are not the government, but because of the way and manner we behave, we have made ourselves servants while those in Government House, who are now supposed to be our servants are now the government, but our ‘mumu don do’.

Insecurity: Northern youth coalition asks Buhari to resign

“What we are here to say is very simple. We have come to ask the Supreme Court to reverse its judgment and return justice to Imo state. What was done few weeks ago by the Supreme Court was a miscarriage of justice.

“As a little boy; a 10- year -old boy, my father told me to fight injustice anywhere; whether in the south, north, east or west, injustice is not good.

“My father who was once in the Supreme Court as one of the justices once said that the Supreme Court can make mistakes. We admit that the Supreme Court has made a mistake, they should correct themselves.”