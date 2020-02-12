Human rights activist and journalist, Omoyele Sowore, has asked the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, to dismiss the treasonable felony filed against him by the Nigerian Government for lack of diligent prosecution.

At the resumed hearing of the case on Wednesday in Abuja, counsel to Sowore, Olumide Fusika, holding brief for Femi Falana (SAN), asked the court to dismiss the case of his client.

Prosecution counsel, AA Aliyu, earlier asked the court for adjournment for few days to enable him study the evidences that were submitted to them by the Department of State Services.

Explosion rocks US oil refinery

He said that the office of the Minister Justice and Attorney-General of Federation had taken over the case and needed time to study things.

He disclosed that they had amended the charges against the defendants – Sowore and Olawale Bakare.

The presiding judge, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, who was visibly angry, reprimanded the prosecution counsel for not being ready for the trial.

Fusika objected the application on the grounds that his clients were being punished unnecessarily even before conviction.

He argued that the prosecution had no hope of conviction in the case, adding that they had not been served with documents regarding the new charges.

He reminded the court that Sowore and Bakare had no house in Abuja and have been left stranded without being allowed to see their families.