The Nigerian Senate will today give one of its own, late Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu his last respect as his remains will be laid inside the hallowed chamber for a valedictory service.

The valedictory service marks the beginning of the funeral procession which will end in final interment at his home town in Imo State this weekend.

He passed on to the great beyond on Wednesday, 18th December, 2019 in Abuja at the age of 51 years. He was a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Until his death, Uwajumogu was the chairman, Senate Committee on Employment, Labour and Productivity and former speaker of the Imo state House of Assembly.