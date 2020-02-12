President Mohammadu Buhari in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, to console the people of the State on the Auno attack on Sunday.

The President is said to have arrived Maiduguri straight from Ethiopia where he attended the African Union Summit .

According to Garba Shehu ”President Buhari, aboard the BBJ from Addis Ababa just landed in Maiduguri. He is paying a sympathy visit to the government and people of Borno following the recent horrific incident in which BH terrorists killed several travelers”

President @MBuhari in Maiduguri, Borno State, paying a sympathy visit to the government and people of the State following the recent Boko Haram attack. pic.twitter.com/4FhoIHfE6n — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) February 12, 2020

President @MBuhari, his delegation and members of Nigerian community in Ethiopia observing a minute of silence in honour of Nigerians recently killed by Boko Haram in Borno State shortly before the commencement of his meeting with Nigerians living in Ethiopia. pic.twitter.com/q19RguQlX5 — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) February 11, 2020

Recalled that the President on Monday had commiserates with family of victims of attacks in Maiduguri, Borno State, assuring them that his administration will continually frustrate the devilish operations of Boko Haram, and bring it to an end.

President Buhari said the act was a “murderous and cowardly attack on innocent passengers by the Boko Haram terrorists near Maiduguri’’, adding: “ this administration is ever determined to frustrate their goal to hold Nigeria to ransom’’.

“The commitment of this administration to protect the lives of Nigerians will not be derailed by the cowardly and indiscriminate violence against innocent people by Boko Haram terrorists,’’ he said, while reacting to recent attacks in Maiduguri.

President Buhari, who also condoled with the government of the state, warns “that terrorists are clearly on a back foot and their days are numbered’’.

“As our armed forces continue to receive more hardware and intelligence to counter our current security challenges, the remnants of Boko Haram will ultimately be crushed. The peculiar challenges of asymmetric warfare notwithstanding, our armed forces are ever determined to defeat these enemies of humanity,’’ President Buhari said.