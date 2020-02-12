The founder of Ourmumudondo, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charley boy, on Wednesday joined the Peoples Democatic Partry (PDP) protest in Imo state

Recalled that the PDP is protesting the Supreme Court judgement that sack the PDP govern Emeka Ihedioa.

Charley Boy and PDP are calling the Supreme Court to review and reverse the judgement that removed Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha as governor Imo State.

He said: “We are here for the good of Imo state. Ourmumudondo, everybody here must realize something, that all of us here are the government; tell yourself that you are the government.

“We sent our leaders to go there and represent us and they went there and become masters. I have returned for youths in Imo state. You people know who I am and where I am coming from.



“My father told me to fight against injustice. Imo state must be good by fire by force. We are not here for trouble. The way they want it we will follow it because Imo state is our own.”