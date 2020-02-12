Ipusu Community in Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue state has accused the Benue state Police Command of aiding the Iharev people who are currently attacking and burning down their homes at Akile, along the Makurdi -Gboko Road.

The community in a press release signed by its President, Capt. Dominic Agberifan (rtd) and Secretary, Boniface Chiata respectively and made available to the Daily Times on Wednesday, equally called for the immediate transfer of the Divisional Police Officer in -charge of E Division, Akpehe for breach of trust.

“It is worrisome that up till now, the perpetrators of the heinous acts are working freely, causing more harm to the Ipusu community, stealing our domestic animals and other valuables that victims of the crisis that had fled for safety left behind,” the community alleged.

It stressed that even with the admittance by the traditional ruler from Iharev that their youths were responsible for the carnage at a recent peace parley, none of them have been invited by the police for interrogation.

The statement further alleged that Iharev community has hired militia groups to advance their agenda of sending the Ipusu community packing from the area, a development it alleged was reported to the police.

It emphasized that the Ipusu people are bonafide indigenes of the area who had lived and carried out their legitimate activities for over 100 years and thus cannot be classified as settlers.

The community called on the Benue state government to lift the ban placed on brick-laying at the riverside as it remains the major economic life – wire of the Ipusu people.

“The Ipusu community will be forced to resort to self -help should adequate measures are not immediately taken to halt the attacks on our members.

“We are calling on well -meaning Nigerians both at home and in the Diaspora to come to the aid of the victims with a view to assuaging our present conditions occasioned by the attacks,” the community pleaded.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in Benue state, Catherine Anene said the command was yet to receive any report of the attacks.