Algerian international Islam Slimani does not think that Aston Villa is the right club for him if he was to return to England.

Slimani has rejected advances by the English Premier League club. Aston Villa is currently placed 17th on the log and would have wished to have the Algerian in its ranks for the next season according to a French magazine France Football.

Slimani was said to have been unhappy at AS Monaco under Robert Morenobut looks like he’s found favour with the Spaniard and is currently getting good playing time.

In the winter transfer window, he had been strongly linked with a move back to England with Manchester United, Tottenham and Villa strong contenders for his signature.