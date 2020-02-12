The Abia state Police Command has flayed the rumour that it is plotting to scuttle the burial of the parents of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Kanu’s mother, Sally and father, Eze Israel Kanu, the traditional ruler of Afaraukwu Ibeku, died in August and December 2019 respectively and will be buried in their country home in Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia state on Friday.

Commissioner of Police in Abia state, Ene Okon, has repeatedly warned IPOB to steer clear from the burial.

Okon told newsmen in Umuahia that the federal government has proscribed IPOB and that he would not fold his arms and watch the organisation operate in the state.

He said that the police would disrupt the burial, “if IPOB’s flag, insignia or any form of identification of the organisation if seen at the burial.”

However, in a statement made available in Umuahia, the command’s spokesman, Geoffrey Ogbonna, urged the public to disregard the rumour that the police commissioner was plotting to scuttle the burial.

Ogbonna stated that “the commissioner of police urges the public to disregard the rumour making the rounds that he wants to scuttle the burial. On the contrary, he has the good intention to provide security for lives and property of the people during the burial.”

He further stated that the presence of security operatives in and around the community should not be seen as a threat, but a proactive measure to prevent the infiltration of miscreants and hoodlums into the community to foment trouble and truncate the burial.

The police public relations officer stated that the command has been inundated with intelligence that miscreants disguising as IPOB members intend to hijack the burial, in solidarity with its leader.

According to the statement, the police boss assured residents and sympathisers that the command would provide adequate security for lives and property during and after the burial.

However, the statement warned IPOB to steer clear from the environment, saying that the command “will not fold its arms and watch their unlawful activities.”