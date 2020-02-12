Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia has inaugurated a committee to probe the recruitment of teachers by the Secondary Education Management Board from 2018 to date.

Speaking at the brief ceremony in Umuahia on Wednesday, Ikpeazu charged the six-member committee to demonstrate absolute commitment in the discharge of its duty to complement the efforts of the government in boosting the standard of education.

The governor, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Dr Anthony Agbazuere, said that the committee was formed as part of the efforts to address the issue of unauthorised and fraudulent employment allegedly carried out by the governing board of SEMB.

He urged the committee to focus on things that would ensure that their activities were guided by the terms of reference stipulated by the government.

He listed the terms to include: “To determine all those purportedly employed by SEMB governing board from 2018 to date.

“To ascertain the number of people so employed, get copies of their appointment letters, qualifications, where they were posted to and their salary placement.

“To ensure that the names of people on the payroll are the names of those reflected in the disarticulation exercise between ASUBEB and SEMB and set aside any discrepancies.

“To confirm that all postings from SEMB, including those of principals, are only to senior secondary schools.”

Ikpeazu urged the committee to discharge its duties without fear or favour and evolve ideas that would improve secondary education administration in the state.

He directed the committee to complete its task and hand in “a comprehensive report of their activities within three weeks”.

He promised that his administration would continue to initiate policies and programmes that would enhance the education sector in the state.

Responding, the Chairperson of the committee, Dr Kate Ndukuba, thanked the state government for finding them worthy to serve.

Ndukuba said that the committee would do its best because “we recognise the desire of government to do things right and that if things work well everyone will benefit from it.”

Other members of the committee were Chukwudi Iheaka, Ihuoma Ohajuru, Azubuike Anyatonwu, Ogbuehi Kingsley, Lynda Alaribe and Valentine Igboanugo.

Abia government on February 11 sacked Mr Lawrence Ogbonna as the Executive Secretary of SEMB for alleged unauthorised and fraudulent employment by the board.