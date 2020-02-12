The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Rivers says more than 400 athletes from its six zones are being expected to participate in the fifth edition of the NMA Doctors Games.

Obelebra Adebiyi, Chairman of Rivers NMA, told newsmen in Port Harcourt on Wednesday that all arrangements had been concluded for a successful hosting of the Games billed to begin on Monday.

She said the Games tagged “Port Harcourt 2020’’ was expected to end on Feb. 23.

Adebiyi said the doctors’ games was a strategic response to the spine-chilling increase in the number of deaths and morbidity among doctors and dentists.

She said the association realised that its members spent too much time in the consulting rooms and other such places attending to their patients.

“The lopsided patient-doctor ratio in Nigeria makes even this worse: We saw this as one critical challenge that needed to be addressed.

“Therefore, the Games is part of NMA’s national response to this critical challenge and disaster, and it is in total recognition of the popular cliché `Physician heal thyself’,’’ Adebiyi said.

She recalled that the association had in 2012 began the faithful implementation of some strategies aimed at promoting the health and well-being of Nigerian doctors.

The NMA official said the strategies included health-promoting campaigns and talks delivered to members, institution of a Trust Fund and comprehensive welfare scheme.

“Free health checks for doctors during all national activities of the NMA, as well as the institution of a National Games, with the maiden edition held in 2014 at Eket in Akwa-Ibom,” she added.

Adebiyi disclosed that Port Harcourt’s choice for the 2020 event was driven by the traditional hospitality of Rivers, as well as Gov. Nyesom Wike’s love for sports and its development.

“Wike’s love for sports and the advances in development made under his administration have made Rivers a secure destination of choice for many national and international events.

“Therefore, we thank Gov. Wike for his massive support for the NMA in Rivers in all our games,” she said.

Adebiyi disclosed that the Port Harcourt 2020 Games has the theme “Healthy Doctors; Healthier World’’, and would feature events such as football, volleyball, basketball and badminton.

“Other events are tennis, table tennis, golf, athletics, chess, scrabble, draught, et cetera.’’

The NMA official assured that the 2020 edition of the Games was an improved edition of the competition.

“This is because of the inclusion of golf and athletics, and especially the 4 x 100m relay race and a mini-marathon.’’

She expressed also that it was the dream and vision of the association to see the NMA Doctors Games transform into the West African Medical Doctors Games.

“We also wish it will be a reservoir for athletes for all of Nigerian national teams in various sports,” Adebiyi said.

The 2020 Games’ opening ceremony will have a football match.

Adebiyi said the match would be between the NMA male football team and the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives male football team.

“This is to improve inter-professional relationships within the health sector.’’

NAN reports also that the 5th NMA Doctors Games will hold at the University of Port Harcourt Sports Complex, with the opening ceremony billed for the defunct Sharks FC Stadium.