No fewer than 130 inmates of Enugu Custodial Centre made credits in English and Mathematics in the just released November /December 2019 Examination of the Nigerian Examination Council (NECO).

Mr Emeka Monday, Public Relations Officer of the Enugu Maximum Correctional Centre made the disclosure in a statement issued in Enugu on Wednesday.

Monday said that the number of inmates who sat the examination since its inception in 2017 had risen to 334.

According to him, the numbers of inmates of the centre, who previously made the service proud, were 84 in 2017, 120 in 2018 and 130 in 2019 and they all made credits in English and mathematics in those years respectively.

The spokesperson said the service, under the leadership of Ahmed Jar’afaru, was replacing cells with classrooms as education had become a viable tool in reformation of offenders while in custody.

“This will ease or ensure their smooth reintegration upon discharge.