Salisu Yusuf, the Technical Adviser of Rangers International Football Club, on Tuesday assured the club’s numerous fans of a win in their rescheduled Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) fixture on Wednesday.

Dailytimes news reports that Rangers will face Jigawa Golden Stars FC of Dutse in a rescheduled Match Day 7 fixture at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu.

Yusuf told newsmen after the club’s morning training in Enugu that the team would always fight to win their matches, be it home or away.

“Our team has done well in our two away matches in the NPFL and I believe that such form will continue.

“We thank God for the two recent away matches and we have to continue from where we stopped at home by winning convincingly.

“In every match you have to work extra hard because you are expected to win all the time.

“Gradually, we are becoming the team to beat. So, any opponent coming to play us will put up enough fight to survive.

“We know that it is not going to be easy against Jigawa Golden Stars FC, but we hope to smile home after the match,’’ he said.

Yusuf however pointed out that every team was beatable and Jigawa Stars were not exceptional as every team stands a chance of winning away.

“We cannot underrate the visitors from Dutse as we have made winning our watchword.

“I believe any team that will beat us must work extra hard because we are not thinking of losing away, not to talk of home.

“Realising that we are beatable, I have always told my players to put in 100 per cent effort in every match,’’ the former Super Eagles assistant coach said.

Yusuf expressed happiness that his team was now doing well, saying it was an evidence that the club’s management and technical crew have not been having sleepless nights for nothing.

“Rangers are now doing well and that was what the management and the technical crew have been working for.

“I believe that with God on our side, this will continue with or without injuries as we have capable players in all the departments.

“Our newly-acquired players have helped to bring stability and confidence into the team and there is intense competition in the team at the moment.

“The new players are quality ones and they are giving the old players a run for their money,’’ he said.

Our correspondent reports that Rangers currently occupy the 18th position in the league with 17 points from 14 matches.

The club however have five outstanding matches to play in the league with three at home and two at away.