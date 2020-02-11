A cross section of women in Lagos have expressed their preference for wigs as Valentine’s Day gift over flowers and chocolates, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The women expressed their views in separate interviews in Lagos on Tuesday.

NAN reports that Valentine’s Day, also called Saint Valentine’s Day is celebrated annually on Feb. 14.

An Entrepreneur, Miss Uzoma Blessing, said that her preference for wig was because it added greatly to beautifying her looks.

On why it was preferred over chocolates and flowers, Blessing explained that wigs were more tangible and long-lasting gift items than chocolates, which after consumption could not be seen.

“I would really love a wig and perfume in place of chocolates and flowers and my reason is as a woman, I love to smell really nice and I love to look good hence my need for a wig.

“Also, I love gifts whereby I would always see it and remember you and I cannot say same for chocolate,” she said.

Another woman, Mrs Gift Akhimien, a Motivational Speaker, said her preference was based on her being an African that cherished better gift items than flowers.

“For me, wig still carries the vote because we women are cautious about our appearance.

“Give me a wig for Valentine’s Day and I will appreciate it because you have added to my wardrobe,” she said.

Another woman, Mrs Oluwatobiloba Agbebi, said that wig was a better choice as it reduced the frequency at which salon visits were made.

“This is Nigeria where we don’t see value in things like flowers (that is likely to wither fast) and chocolate (that would finish in minutes).

“For wigs, it lasts as long as you can maintain it and saves you unnecessary spending on hair styling,’’ Agbebi said.

Meanwhile, some wig dealers have been smiling to the banks this season of love as sales had gained momentum.

The Chief Executive Officer, Hemperior Hair Ventures, a popular wigs and weaves merchandise, who simply wanted to be addressed as Mr Afamefuna, said that Valentine’s Day could be referred to as a festive season and women loved to look their best during festivities.

Afamefuna noted that purchases had soared a great deal as the season of love approached.

“Many women will want to look good on that day especially for their men. So they have been buying things to make them look good.

“Sales have improved to be honest and that is very good,” he said.

Another Wig Maker, Mrs Bukola Odeniyi, said that since the end of the yuletide, there had not been much to do but with Valentine’s Day in view, sales had again gathered momentum.

“Though things are hard, some men are still going out of their way to surprise their wives.

“I have received few orders and I still look forward to more,” she said.

Odeniyi urged women to also reciprocate the gesture of love by buying worthy gifts for their men.

“It is not singlets and boxers all the time. Be creative, buy nice shirts, designers’ belts and shoes and make him feel special too,” she said.

(NAN)