The Imo state government on Tuesday debunked media reports that Governor Hope Uzodinma has dropped the Treasury Single Account (TSA) introduced by former Governor Emeka Ihedioha

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary/ Media Adviser to Gov. Uzodinma, Oguwike Nwachukwu said there is no controversy regarding the TSA, saying that the governor on assumption of office warned that all funds meant for the state must be domiciled in the TSA.

“Governor Uzodinma’s directive to that effect is being complied fully by all heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government in the state,” the statement said.

Nwachukwu said that the explanation has become necessary following insinuations in some quarters as orchestrated by a few ragtag local publications and social media loafers that the state government has abandoned the TSA.

According to him, Governor Uzodinma’s administration is not only committed to due process and accountability in governance, but is determined to use all the resources meant for the people to work for them.

“Governor Uzodinma frowns at the mismanagement of scarce state resources by past administrations and is putting in place mechanisms to achieve commendable accountability in office,” Nwachukwu added.

He said that the governor would not be party to any attitude that promotes financial malfeasance in the state under his watch.