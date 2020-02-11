In a bid to curb unemployment rate and improve youth productivity across the country, the Industrial Training Fund has empowered over 200,000 Nigerian youths through the National Industrial Skills Development Programme (NISDP)

Director General of the Fund, Joseph Ari stated this during the set of 2019 NISDP graduation ceremony and presentation of start-up kits in Abuja

“The NISDP is one of the numerous skills acquisition intervention programmes introduced and implemented by the Fund to facilitate the achievement of the Federal Government policy on job and wealth creation. It focuses on skills acquisition to create jobs to stem rampant unemployment and breed a new generation of entrepreneurs, in order to transform the economic landscape of the country.

Since its inception, the NISDP has equipped over 200,000 Nigerians nationwide and 18,000 from the FCT with skills for employability and entrepreneurship.

“This phase of the programme, which the closing ceremony is taking place today, commenced in the last quarter of 2019. The training lasted between 3 and 6 months, depending on the trade. In all, over 11,000 Nigerians were equipped with skills in 9 trades namely, Leather Works (Shoe and Bag Making), Welding and Fabrication, Catering and Event Management, Tiling, Production and Laying of Interlock Tiles, Furniture Making, Domestic Electrical Wiring and Installation, Solar Energy Installation, Plumbing and Pipefitting, and Autogelle and Beauty Care.

“In the FCT, 300 youths were trained in Welding and Fabrication, Domestic Electrical Wiring and Installation, Catering and Event Management, Solar Energy Installation and Autogelle and Beauty Care. We believe that given the intensity and the very practical nature of the training, which was 80 per cent practical and 20 per cent theory, they were equipped with the necessary skills and attitudes for them to thrive as employees or as entrepreneurs. When tied with the trades, which were chosen after careful and in-depth need analysis of their locales, we have no doubt they will thrive, as trades they have learned will always be needed,” Ari explained.

He added that the ITF has embarked on different skill acquisition to ensure that Nigeria’s rising population doesn’t become a challenge to the country, while calling for collaborations from both the private and public sector to achieve their goals.

“Our population that ordinarily should be a resource, may become an albatross if we cannot provide a greater the proportion of our population with a source of livelihood.

“It must, however, be noted that President Buhari’s administration has made a tremendous effort to create jobs. Today, across the length and breadth of the country we see visible evidence of the Federal Government’s efforts to get Nigerians engaged in meaningful economic ventures through various social investment programmes and the numerous skills acquisition programmes being implemented by the ITF and other organisations with similar mandates,”

Also in his address, the Secretary to the government of the federation, Boss Mustapha reiterated government’s commitment to tackle youth unemployment through different skill acquisition programmes

Mustapha who was represented by the permanent secretary, economic and political affairs, David Badejo added that to effectively tackle poverty and unemployment, the country needs people to be equipped with requisite skills for increased productivity.

Also speaking, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Richard Adeniyi Adebayo says the ministry has played a key role in diversification of the economy and ensuring service delivery is enhanced through youth empowerment.

He added that diversification remains the best way to grow any economy, while commending the ITF for empowering Nigeria with the cotton edge technology.

The minister who was represented by Nasir Sani Gwarzo further urged the graduating trainees not to sell their start-up packs, but rather use it for both individual and national development.