Coach Wayne Richardson who’s been working with the Nigerian arrived Manchester, said Odion Ighalo will not shy away from hard work in training.

The 30-year-old will have to catch up with his new teammates’ fitness levels after almost 3 years spent in China. There’s little doubt about the striker’s determination, though.

“He is very softly spoken and humble,” Richardson told the Telegraph. “He knows the weight of the shirt on his shoulders but at the same time has that determination to succeed.

“Everything you give him in training he does, it’s not a problem. He knows he has to go in hitting the ground running.

“We have to prepare him in the best way we can,” the coach added. “We’ve monitored him and put him on the GPS. We get the reports and feed them back so when he goes back to United he’s got something as near as possible to what he would get at a professional club.

“Some people come in and just do the training but this guy has embraced it all and hopefully we have prepared him the best we can.”

Remember that, United brought Ighalo from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua on loan until the end of the season. He was expected to join the Red Devils for the training camp in Spain but was instead left in the UK due to possible travel restrictions.