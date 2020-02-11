Sadio Mane has returned to Liverpool training after recovering from a hamstring injury.

The Senegalese forward returns after 18 days out following the injury he picked up in the 2-1 win at Wolves.

Mane missed Premier League matches against West Ham and Southampton plus the FA Cup tie against Shrewsbury.

Mane and James Milner, who has also been recovering from a hamstring injury, took part in the session, watched by Chairman Tom Werner.

Liverpool’s first-team players have had an eight-day break following their 4-0 win over Southampton on February 1.

Their under-23 side took part in the FA Cup fourth-round replay against Shrewsbury, which they won 1-0 to set up a fifth-round tie at Chelsea next month.

The fixtures come thick and fast for Liverpool, who are preparing for their trip to Norwich on Saturday in the Premier League before they travel to Spain for their Champions League last-16 first-leg tie with Atletico Madrid.