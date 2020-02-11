Yenagoa – Political appointees from rural development areas (RDAs) of Bayelsa State, on Tuesday, barricaded the entrance to the state Government House over their unpaid two months salaries.

The appointees from the 24 RDAs in the state were appointed into office on Oct. 15, 2019.

Speaking with newsmen in Yenagoa, the political appointees said that they were on a peaceful protest to demand for their December 2019 and January 2020 salaries.

The protesters, who carried placards with different inscription , such as “Dickson, pay our two months salaries”, We are workers and not slaves” and Give us our right,” among others.

Mr Wilson Oruwori, the RDA Chairman of Kaiko-Ibeawa in Odioma Community, Brass Local Government area, explained that their appointment took effect from Oct. 15, 2019, when the state was preparing for the governorship election.

“Our appointment was supposed to be from Oct. 15, 2019 to February 2020; but now, the governor is making a pronouncement that he had terminated our appointment since Dec. 16, 2019.

“Everyone knows that we are entitled to our December and January salary because we are still in service as stated in our appointment letters and our identity card will expire in February.

“So, we are here today on a peaceful demonstration to demand for the immediate payment of our two months salaries, that is, December and January.

“As I am talking to you, the Senior Special Advisers (SSAs), Special Assistants (SAs) and even workers in RDAs have not been paid. We are demanding for our right because this government will be going on February 14,” the chairman explained.

Mr Akpos Sunday, the RDA Chairman, Bomo Central in Southern Ijaw Local Government area noted that since their assumption of office in October 2019, they only received October and some payments on December.

“We are here today, not for any trouble, but to demand for our two months salary. The governor is terminating our appointment because the PDP lost the governorship election. We want our salaries before they leave office on February 14,” Sunday said.

NAN recalls that Gov. Seriake Dickson had, on December 16, dissolved some political appointees in the state.

As at the time of filling this report, no government official had, however, come out to address the protesting political appointees. (NAN)