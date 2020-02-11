As more rural communities come under attacks in Plateau state, the state government has urged local governments to consistently furnish the information ministry with developments in their areas.

Commissioner for Information, Dan Manjang made the plea on Tuesday when he paid a courtesy visit to the Chairman of Pankshin Local Government Area, John Damap.

“As the spokesman and mouth piece of the present administration, I should be seen speaking accurately on issues or happenings within the state.

“What the government doesn’t want is misrepresentation of facts on developments in the state.

“That is why we decided to visit you, as local government chairman, to intimate you on the need to furnish us with the happenings in your domain to enable us put the facts straight to the public,” he stated.

The commissioner however, commended Damap for striving to maintain peace in the area and executing projects that were improving the living standards of the populace.

He suggested closer working ties with the 17 local government areas on information dissemination so as to minimise misinformation and rumours that could worsen situations during crisis.

Manjang regretted recent security challenges that hit some parts of Mangu and Bokkos Local Government Areas and urged residents of the area to support security agencies to end the violence.

Responding, Damap thanked the commissioner for embarking on such an important tour and pledged to cooperate with the information ministry towards maintaining a good working relationship that would ensure the free flow of verified information.

“I am glad to inform you that Pankshin Local Government is one of the most peaceful areas in the state; we will do all we can to sustain that,” Damap said.