Former first lady of Nigeria, Dame Patience Jonathan on Monday paid a visit to her successor, Aisha Buhari to discuss on the issue of involving more women in politics.

Aisha made this known on Tuesday on her verified Twitter handle.

She stated,”Yesterday, I received my predecessor, Her Excellency Dame Patience Jonathan at the State House. We discussed my efforts with regards to greater involvement of women in politics & participation of women at lower level of governance.”

Aisha who also revealed that they discussed about girl education and her ‘women for change’ pet project said she got to hear Patience’s experience during her tenure and listened to her perspectives on issues affecting women and children in the society.

“We also discussed girl child education and her pet project “women for change”



I got to hear her experience during her tenure and listened to her perspectives on issues affecting women and children in the society.” she noted

