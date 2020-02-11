Osun Government says it has earmarked N5.2 billion for the reconstruction of 54.3 kilometres of roads in the three Senatorial District in the State.

Mr Remi Omowaye, the Commissioner for Works and Transports, disclosed this at a news conference in Osogbo on Tuesday.

Gov. Makinde inaugurates 5 Permanent Secretaries

Omowaye at the conference jointly addressed with Mrs Funke Egbemode, the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, said the road, after completion, would help to reduce traffic congestion in Osogbo, the state capital and other major towns.

He described the move as a swift response to the people’s yearning for government to mitigate the hardship being experienced by the residents due to deplorable state of some roads in the state.

The commissioner also said the projects when completed would go a long way to drive the economy and facilitate investment to the state.

On the source of funding for the project, Omowaye said the project would be executed in line with Contractor-Financing Project, ‘under the Alternative-Project-Funding-Approach (APFA).

Omowaye explained that N1.5 billion of the amount would be used for the construction and rehabilitation of 13.15 km Ada-Igbajo Road.

He said N644 million would be spent to fix 2.87 km of roads including; Akindeko-Awosuru link road via Adejumo street, Oremeji spur, Akinlade street, Adewale Street with loop to WAEC Road all in Osogbo.

Omowaye further said that N1.6 billion would be expended on the rehabilitation/complete overlay of 25.8 km Army Barack (Ede) -Ara-Ejigbo township road.

“We will spend N835 million on the rehabilitation and complete overlay of 8.10 km Moro-Yakoyo-Ipetumodu-Asipa-Ife/Ibadan Expressway junction road.

“The rehabilitation /complete overlay of 4.38 km Ereja Round-About-Ereguru-Isaare-Oke Oye-Sabo (Irojo)-Ilesa/Akure Expressway junction will cost N539 million,” he said.

Also speaking, Egbemode, said the project would be completed within 12 months.

She said the administration of Gov. Adegboyega Oyetola would continue to ensure that democratic dividends were extended to the people of the State.