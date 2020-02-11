Officials of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) have been advised to abide by the established procedure and general code of conduct for public servants with regards to honesty and transparency.

NYSC Director-General, Brig. Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim stated this yesterday in Keffi, Nasarawa state, while declaring open the inspectors development programme with the theme: “Enhancing the capacity of the NYSC inspector for effective service delivery.”

He said as managers of the NYSC scheme at the grassroots, zonal and local government inspectors are expected to be above board to serve as role models and also mentor corps members under their watch.

The director general tasked the inspectors to be proactive and innovative in combating the challenges that arise in the discharge of their duties.

Ibrahim also urged the workshop participants to shun any act that may dent the good image of the scheme as management would not hesitate to sanction any erring staff.

Speaking further, he said the NYSC management would continue to make the scheme more relevant in the face of current realities by redoubling its efforts toward human capacity building for its officers, who would in turn add value and enhance the profile of the scheme.

“It is worthy of note that the population of the scheme over the years is not without challenges, especially those occasioned by corps members rejection, corps service evasion, insecurity and inadequate camp facilities among others.

“It is pleasing to note that our efforts to nip these challenges in the bud have been yielding results.

“We have intensified advocacy for effective discharge of stakeholder roles through our meeting with representatives of state governments as well as visits to state governors and other critical partners,” he added.

Gen. Ibrahim added that the NYSC management has put in place, effective machineries to checkmate unqualified graduates with fake academic credentials from being mobilized for national service.