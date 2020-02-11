Nigerian Human rights activist, Segun Awosanya popularly known as SEGA L’éveilleur on twitter turns 44 today and Nigerians have taken out time to celebrate him.
Sega is the convener of #EndSARS #EndGBV #RP #RiseAsOne .
Saleh Shehu Ahmed (ASHAKA)@AshakaSaleh
Dear @segalink !! Over the years you have become silent strength of millions of people including me. HAPPY BIRTHDAY.
Thank you for being such an amazing Dad. You make believing in God easy for our children. You model love, integrity, responsibility, faithfulness and righteousness. May your ideals resonate in their personal philosophy in JESUS’ name
As we celebrate world @segalink today. I want to say happy birthday sir, continue in your good works.
Tosin Olugbenga@TosinOlugbenga
I am so excited, it’s #WorldSegaDay Happy birthday @segalink. God’s blessings to you for everything you do for us here. Thanks for being a mentor, a father, an uncle, a role model, the tormentor of SARS. WE ARE BLESSED TO HAVE YOU.
A good name is better than riches and title. Happy Birthday @segalink
