Nigerian Human rights activist, Segun Awosanya popularly known as SEGA L’éveilleur on twitter turns 44 today and Nigerians have taken out time to celebrate him.

Sega is the convener of #EndSARS #EndGBV #RP #RiseAsOne .

Happy birthday to a special, super man @segalink

May God keep Blessing and protecting you in Jesus name pic.twitter.com/aYbpf5NdWh — RUGGEDMAN (@RuggedyBaba) February 11, 2020

Happy Birthday to the man of the people, @segalink. You are a living legend already. Thanks for all you do for humanity. #WorldSegaDay pic.twitter.com/IQ1W2ILvQD — Olúyẹmí Fásípè 🇳🇬 (@YemieFash) February 10, 2020

Saleh Shehu Ahmed (ASHAKA)@AshakaSaleh

Dear @segalink !! Over the years you have become silent strength of millions of people including me. HAPPY BIRTHDAY.

Odezi Awosanya@odaisyawosanya

Thank you for being such an amazing Dad. You make believing in God easy for our children. You model love, integrity, responsibility, faithfulness and righteousness. May your ideals resonate in their personal philosophy in JESUS’ name

#BrightMinds@ikpeteboghaWG

As we celebrate world @segalink today. I want to say happy birthday sir, continue in your good works.



Tosin Olugbenga@TosinOlugbenga

I am so excited, it’s #WorldSegaDay Happy birthday @segalink. God’s blessings to you for everything you do for us here. Thanks for being a mentor, a father, an uncle, a role model, the tormentor of SARS. WE ARE BLESSED TO HAVE YOU.



Tams Hallz@tams_hallz

A good name is better than riches and title. Happy Birthday @segalink

