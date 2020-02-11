President Muhammadu Buhari says Nigeria recognises science and technology in development process and will, therefore, ensure adequate resource allocation for research and development.

Buhari was speaking at a breakfast meeting of the Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS) organized by the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo in his capacity as Chairperson.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s spokesman, in a statement in Abuja, said the President spoke at the meeting on the margins of the 33rd AU Summit, on Sunday in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

According to the president, technology is aiding Nigeria’s advancement in critical sectors of the economy.

The Nigerian leader noted that his administration was conscious of the relevance of science and technology in national development and as such has a ministry dedicated to the sector.

‘‘We are concentrating on encouraging our students, at the primary and post primary levels, to love and study more of science related subjects rather than arts, political science and history,’’ he said.

The President acknowledged that while finding resources to fund science and technology related ventures could be a challenge, Nigeria was aware of the huge benefits and will continue to do her best to ensure adequate resource allocation for research and development.

In his remarks, the Ghanaian President said as an inter-governmental organization made up of 27 member states, COMSATS was playing a leading role in cultivating an enhanced culture of scientific and technological cooperation among member states.

He said the body was achieving this objective through capacity building, education, research and development

While contributing to an open discussion at the meeting, Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River, who is part of the Nigerian President’s entourage to Ethiopia, called on the body to structure its operations in a way that creates ‘‘centres of excellence’’ in member states.

Ayade said such centres would help in education, training and research for citizens of participating countries in specific fields and vocations of science and technology.

