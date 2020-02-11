An NGO, Lanmsoy Education Resources Foundation, says it has trained over 35 young girls on crafts making in Kaduna.

The Coordinator of the organisation, Mrs Lantana Nnaji made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of NIgeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Kaduna.

Nnaji also said that the foundation had sensitise over 100 children on the importance of education and why they must take their studies seriously.

According to Nnaji, the NGO is focused on using formal education to create jobs through various skills acquisition programs

She stated that the foundation was driven by the realisation that the rate of unemployment was growing rapidly, with most youths taking to crime and drugs.

”Within Romi and Gonin Gora community in Kaduna, I have so far trained over 35 young girls.

”I have put them through by teaching them how to decorate bottles using fancy trade marks to make various designs that can sell.

” When I say waste to wealth, it means I teach them how to make use of plastic bottles to make designs that will be used for decorating houses, ” she said.

Nnaji noted that the foundation was also advocating and creating massive awareness for economic empowerment of women, the girl-child and youths, as well as mentoring them to be better citizens.

The coordinator, who is a retired staff of the National Mesuem, said the foundation came on stream in 2019 principally to make positive impacts on the lives of young girls and boys.

“I came up with the idea of doing something after retirement, so I started by training young girls using waste.

“You may call it waste to wealth.

This is a process of turning waste by using it to design and produce some materials that wiil be used in homes,” she said.

According to her, the foundation has been conducting enlightenment programs for the youths on health and sanitation issues.

She further added that plans were underway to open adult education classes targeted at market women, famers and others.

Nnaji disclosed that the foundation had sensitised over 100 children in Idon community on the importance of education during the United Nations Day of the Girl-child, marked on Jan. 24 of every year.

The coordinator stressed that basic education was key in the life of every child as it provides the foundation for child development, sound morals and values.

” These children must be exposed to the importance of having basic education, irrespective of their various future careers.

“They must be allowed to have primary and secondary school education, before they can diversify.

“This goes for even farmers, because currently, the meteorologist will start analyzing and telling them about the weather and how to take care of farms.

“If they don’t have the basic education to understand, they won’t be able to plant and harvest better products,” she stated.