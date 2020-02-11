A Magistrates’ Court in Kafanchan has sentenced a man, Tobias Solomon, to 21 months in a correctional facility for attempt to commit an offence of theft.

Solomon was charged with criminal trespass, mischief and attempt to commit an offence of theft contrary to Sections 333, 313 and 57 of the Kaduna State Penal Code.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp. Esther Bishen, had told the court that one Akuna Emmanuel reported the matter at the divisional police station, Kafanchan, on Feb. 3.

Bishen said the complainant alleged that the suspect trespassed into his house and attempted to steal some property and was caught.

When the charges were read to him, he pleaded guilty and begged the court for leniency, but failed to produce any character witness.

The prosecutor, thereafter, prayed the court to try him summarily in line with Section 125 (8) of the Criminal Justice Law of Kaduna State.

In her ruling, the Presiding Judge, Mary Adams, sentenced him to three months or a fine of N15, 000 for criminal trespass, six months or N15, 000 for mischief and one year or N10, 000 for attempted theft, all to run concurrently.

(NAN)