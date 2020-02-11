Kogi state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Wemi Jones, says the state has more than 1,000 unregistered private schools.

The commissioner said the ministry is working round the clock to ensure the schools operate according to standard to ensure effective learning and good results.

Jones, who made the plan known when he received members of the state House of Assembly Committee on Education in his office in Lokoja on Tuesday, said 900 private schools are registered,

He called on stakeholders to help the state government deliver quality and effective education to the state by supporting the policies and programmes of the government.

The commissioner charged the lawmakers to do more during their oversight to enable the state government achieve its goal of being the best in education nationwide.

He reiterated the commitment of Governor Yahaya Bello to the transformation of the education sector, considering that education remains the foundation for sustainable development.

Jones said the ministry would intensify efforts at generating quality and credible data to improve the quality of education in the state.

”We must realise that government alone does not have the capacity to provide all it takes to make Kogi the best in education sector; we implore stakeholders to partner government,” he said.

The commissioner said the ministry would redouble its efforts in the area of supervision, monitoring and inspection of schools to improve the current rating of the state in external examinations.

”We will enforce discipline to ensure that the right things are done by teaching the students. We will need the full corporations and support of the honourable members from time to time to ensure better result is achieved,” he said.

Earlier, the Chairman, House Committee on Education, Olushola Kilani, said the team was in the ministry on oversight to work out ways of addressing challenges facing the education sector in the state.

The House committee chairman called the attention of the commissioner on the need to improve security in the state’s higher institutions, while stressing for a proper measure to improve standard in both public and private schools.