The Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company says it is collaborating with the Federal Ministry of Justice and the Nigeria Police Force to tackle issues of energy theft.



The electricity company stated that through the partnership it intended to improve on service delivery for electricity users in Kaduna, Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara.

Mr Abdulazeez Abdullahi, the company’s Head of Corporate Communication, who made this known in a statement issued on Tuesday in Kaduna, said the organisations had constituted a Special Investigation and Prosecution Task Force on Electricity Offences.



The mandate of the task force, he explained, was to apprehend, investigate and prosecute electricity offences such as energy theft, illegal connection and illegal reconnection.



Additional offences he mentioned for prosecution in a court of law include meter tampering, meter bypass and vandalism of power supply assets among others.



According to him, the activities of the task force are aimed at bringing sanity into the electricity distribution business.



“It is also hoped that unnecessary service disruption and prolonged down time, due to the activities of some unscrupulous persons, shall be eliminated.



“As such, no innocent member of the public shall be victimised; rather, all registered and paying customers shall experience better services,” he said.



He further urged customers not to fall to the temptation of engaging in illegal tampering with electricity equipment and meter bypass.



“Remember, energy theft in whatever form is a crime,” he said.

(NAN)