A bomb has exploded at the residence of factional State Secretary of the All Progressives Congress in Edo State, Mr. Lawrence Okah.

The bomb shattered a part of the building and dug a hole in the ground.

No live was lost in the attack.

A team of police anti-bomb squad was at the residence at about 8am to remove an unexploded explosive.

Okah said the incident happened at about 12:30am.

Chieftains of the APC such as Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, Dr. Pius Odubu and others were at the residence for solidarity visit.

