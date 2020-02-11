Worried by the raising security challenges in nine local government areas in Niger state, a coalition of public interest groups have appealed to President Mohammadu Buhari to pay special attention to the security situation in the state.

Uzodinma denies dropping TSA in Imo

The coalition noted that the state is by landmass the biggest in Nigeria and its proximity to the seat of power (Abuja) should be a call for concern.

Reacting to the spate of killings and destruction in the state, occasioned by incessant bandit attacks, the coalition lamented that Shiroro, Rafi, Munya, Tafa, Lapai, Borgu, Mariga, and Paikoro Local Government Areas have been ravaged by bandits and kidnappers, who kill, rape and abduct innocent citizens on daily basis.

Expressing their concern at a press briefing in Minna on Tuesday, spokesperson for the coalition, Mohammed Etsu stated that the residents of communities sacked by the bandits have all lost their means of livelihood.

Etsu regretted that the federal government has been paying lip service to the criminal attacks on the people without any tangible steps toward stopping the menace.

“Citizens of Niger state, who have been up and doing to see that the criminals are out of our society without fear of any contradiction, assert that the federal government is only paying lip service to our misfortunes.

‘As we speak, bandits are having a field day in our communities. They attack at will without any form of resistance from the security forces. Annoyingly too, the government is aware of where these criminals are camped and their routes of operations.

“If the primary purpose of government is to protect lives and properties, the reverse is the case in our dear state,” the coalition spokesman declared.

Etsu bemoaned a situation “where a governor of a state cannot command a police constable considering our peculiarities is no longer acceptable. The state government should continue with its logistics support to the vigilantes across the state so that they can continue with their community services.”

He challenged the traditional rulers to do the needful by giving adequate support in terms of information to the security agencies so that they can wipe out the criminals, adding that “our people are dying and we cannot fold our arms and watch.”

The coalition appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to heed the call of well- meaning Nigerians to change the security architecture of the country because there is no better time than now.

“A situation where community resorts to self -help has shown definitely, there is failure of leadership. We are calling on well -meaning Niger state citizens that on February 17, everybody should be on and hold special prayers in any location they are in the country to save our communities and our people,” Etsu said.