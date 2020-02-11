The Chairman of Gwagwalada Area Council, FCT, Alhaji Adamu Danze, on Tuesday, presented a budget of N8 billion for 2020 to the Legislative Council for approval.

Danze, while presenting the budget, said it was made up of N3billion capital expenditure and N2billion Local Education Authority (LEA) Personnel Cost.

On statutory allocation, he said the Area Council’s personnel cost had N2 billion, while N900 million was for over head cost.

The Chairman noted that his administration placed great premium on capital projects to meet the needs of the people.

“The budget has critically examined all the problems associated with poor management of finances and violation of regulations.

“Our mandate to deliver the much expected dividends of democracy to the electorate is seriously threatened by the gloomy financial profile of previous administration,” he said.

The chairman noted that the 2020 budget was prepared with a positive vision.

The Speaker, Gwagwalada Legislative Council, Mr Yunusa Mohammed, said the lawmakers would ensure speedy passage of the budget.