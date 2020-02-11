UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin and FIFA vice president Greg Clarke are due in Athens on Feb. 25, a Greek government spokesman said on Tuesday.

The visit is to help Greece outline its action plan to overhaul the football game in the country.

Hobbled by dwindling attendances and the damaging effects of a debt crisis, Greek football has been beset by financial problems and frequent closed-door matches because of crowd violence.

Ceferin, the president of European football’s governing body, and Clarke are expected in Athens on Feb. 25, government spokesman Stelios Petsas told a weekly news briefing.

Mambilla power project will boost Nigeria’s industrial activities – Ishaku

Both men are to sign a framework for the restructuring of Greek football.

State Minister George Gerapetritis met Ceferin and other officials in Geneva last week to discuss ways to crack down on match-fixing and football violence.

Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis also plans to meet Gianni Infantino, the president of world football governing body FIFA, this month, a government official had said last week.(Reuters/NAN)