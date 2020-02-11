Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, on Tuesday inaugurated the Delta State Sports Commission Board, led by Chief Tonobok Okowa at Unity Hall, Government House, Asaba.

The four- man Board under the leadership of Chief Tonobok Okowa, has elder Eddington Kuejubola, Mr. Ogheneochuko Neville Ambakederemo and Chief Chinonye Daphey as members.

They will take Charge of the affairs of the commission which has been under the Director General, Mr. Victor Onogagamue who has successfully managed the commission to triumph in several national events since the dissolution of the former Board.

Expecting the inauguration of the DSC board being the leading state in sports development in the country.

They are happy with the commission’s victories in the various sports competitions under the DG but believe that much more will be achieved in the new dispensation.