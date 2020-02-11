Operators of the popular Nyanya Transport Terminal have been issued a 7-day ultimatum to ensure that all the facilities are put in working state or risk severe enforcement.



This directive was contained in a letter signed by the Chairman, FCT Special Ministerial Task Team on Traffic Management, and addressed to the Manager, Henz Nigeria Limited, managers of the Nyanya Transport Terminal, Abuja.

The Task Team warned that failure to comply with the ultimatum, will attract severe disciplinary measures.

According to the Task Team, the ultimatum followed after five (5) months of intensive operations, which revealed acute poor management of the park facility.



Attah’s Team decried that the park and environs is in a dirty state causing pollution to the surroundings, and it is not secured as there are no CCTV Cameras installed in and around the park to record movement.



It added that there is no visible presence of security team at the entry and exit points to check vehicles coming into and leaving it, thereby making the facility a safe haven for hawkers who make entry and exit difficult.



“The park is poorly lit as there is no electricity supply in and around the park, leaving the park in a dark state at night. This is unlike the other parks around (New Nyanya Motor Park, Baba Nagode Park) which are well lit at night.



“Sequel to the above, the Management is hereby given Seven (7) days within which to do the following: ensure total cleanup and proper arrangement of the park; install CCTV cameras around the park to ensure security; and emsure functional lightening system of in the park.



” Put in place a functional enforcement team that would guard against illegal parking activities in and around the park; and put in place a security team to man the entry and exit points of the park.”

