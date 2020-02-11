The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has re-arraigned a dismissed judge of the Federal High Court, Lagos, Mohammed Yunusa and a staff of Rickey Tarfa (SAN) chambers, Esther Agbo, at an Ikeja Special Offences Court.

The two are facing fresh eight-count charge of corruption and were initially arraigned on a five-count corruption charge on January 17, 2018.

Yunusa had faced a four-count charge of attempted perversion of the course of justice and corruption by a public official, while Agbo was charged with offering gratification to a public official

On Tuesday, Yunusa faced fresh charges of attempting to pervert the course of justice, corruption by a public official, use of office or position for gratification, gratification by a public official and corrupt demands.

Agbo on the other hand was slammed with fresh charges of offering gratification to a public officer and corrupt offer to a public officer. The two accused persons however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

EFCC prosecutor, Wahab Shittu, said Yunusa while serving as a judge of the Federal High Court, Lagos engaged in constant and confidential counsel with Ricky Tarfa (SAN).

Shittu averred that Tarfa was the counsel to applicants in four cases involving the anti-graft agency and his clients and that on May 14, 2015, Yunusa received N1.5 million deposited into his account by Esther Agbo, on account of favour or disfavour he showed in relation to cases handled by Tarfa’s (SAN) law chambers.

He added that Yunusa between March 2015 and September 2015 received another N750, 000 paid into his account from Dr. Joseph Nwobike, a former Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

The offences, the counsel stated contravene Sections 63 (1)(b), 64 (1), 97(3) of the Criminal Law of Lagos 2011 and Sections 9 (1)(a) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000.

Following the re-arraignment, a prosecution witness and an EFCC investigator, Daniel Danladi, narrated how Yunusa allegedly had illegal communication with Tarfa (SAN).

While being led in evidence by Shittu, Daniel interpreted the contents of exhibit A1, to contain text messages, photographs and other communications between Rickey Tarfa (SAN) and several individuals, including the first defendant (Yunusa).

The EFCC investigator was further presented with four exhibits by the prosecuting counsel all of which were court processes of suits adjudicated by Yunusa.

“These cases were pending before the first defendant (Yunusa) when the communications were made between the first defendant and Rickey Tarfa (SAN).

“The payment of N1.5 million on May 14, 2015 by Esther Agbo, who was then an employee of Rickey Tarfa confirmed the tendency of exhibit F and G which were two suits before the first defendant.

“The lodgement of N250, 000 on March 19 2015 came from Dr. Joseph Nwobike (SAN) who had interest in the suit marked exhibit K.

“The finding of the investigation is that the monies and the communication were to influence one way or the other, these cases that were pending before the first defendant,” the witness said.

The EFCC investigator told the court that Yunusa while being interrogated by the commission said the N750, 000 from Nwobike was for the treatment of his ailing mother.

While being cross-examined by the counsel to Agbo, John Odubela (SAN), Danladi was queried about whether the suits he mentioned were pending before the former judge as he had claimed before the N1.5million deposit was made by Agbo into Yunusa’s account.

Responding, Danladi told the court that although, all the suits were not pending before the first defendant, the N1.5 million was paid before all the suits in the exhibits were filed.

Justice Solebo adjourned the case until today for continuation of trial.