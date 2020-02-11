The All Progressives Congress (APC), has lauded the Supreme Court judgment affirming Bayelsa Governor-elect David Lyon as the valid candidate of APC.

Mr Yekini Nabena, the party’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, said this in Abuja on Tuesday while speaking with journalists shortly after the Supreme Court ruling.

According him, the court verdict dismissing Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri’s case has justified the will of Bayelsa electorate.

The Lokpobiri had petitioned the Election Tribunal challenging the election of Lyon as APC candidate, asking the court to declare him as the valid candidate.

However, a five-member panel of the court led by Justice Mary Peter-Odili unanimously dismissed Lokpobiri’s appeal seeking the court to declare him the valid APC candidate.

Nabena, who described Lokpobiri’s case as baseless, said that the court judgment sided the will of Bayelsa people.

“I congratulate the Bayelsa Governor-elect, Chief David Lyon and all party stakeholders on the Supreme Court ruling affirming Lyon as the valid APC Governorship candidate for Bayelsa.

The Apex Court in its ruling sided with Bayelsa people.

“From the APC primaries to the governorship election, it was clear that Bayelsa people knew who they wanted to govern them,” the party chieftain said.

He said that the decision of party members and the Bayelsa electorate was unanimous as seen in the overwhelming votes they gave Lyon in the APC direct primaries and governorship election.

“As we can see, that petition has been dismissed and put to rest by the Supreme Court. We are now focused on delivering our electoral promise to Bayelsa people and bring true development which our dear state deserves.

“Finally, Bayelsa people can go home and enjoy responsibly a glass of Heineken,” Nabena said.