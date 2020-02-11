Bauchi state Governor, Bala Mohammed has disclosed that the state like many others is been threatened by natural disaster such as flood, desertification, deforestation, erosion, illiteracy and poverty.

The governor made this known on Tuesday when he visited the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Faruq in her office in Abuja.

Gov. Bala also said that “it is a well known fact that the Boko Haram crisis in Borno, Yobe and parts of Adamawa states has generated a large population movement to Bauchi state.”

The visit was targeted at building synergy between the Bauchi state government and the ministry, particularly on humanitarian response strategy and disaster management.

As contained in a press statement, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media, Alhaji Mukhtar Gidado said that the visit was part of his principal’s continued visitation to federal establishments in Abuja.

“The visit is a good omen for the entire people of Bauchi state, taken into cognisance that the peoples governor has demonstrated love and care for his people, and his action is sending positive signals to all people, particularly those handling emergencies that it is not going to be business as usual,” the statement read.

The statement further informed that the governor who led the visitation was accompanied by a high powered delegation that include members of the National Assembly from the state, commissioners, special advisers and other aides.

Alhaji Gidado pointed out that the visit was rewarding due to the collective commitment to partner between the state government and the humanitarian ministry with a view to tackling challenges of humanitarian crises and disaster management in Bauchi state.