The Mathematical Association of Nigeria (MAN), Kaduna State Chapter, says it has published a book entitled: “MAN Olympiad Question and Answers”, to ease the teaching and learning of the subject.



Unveiling the book in Kaduna on Tuesday, the Chairman of the association in the state, Prof. Musa Ibrahim, said that the book would serve as a reference point for learners.

Ibrahim said that the material was designed to accommodate all interest of learners in primary, junior and senior secondary schools in the state.



According to him, the book will encourage pupils and students to embrace mathematics and make it the centre of their academic endeavour.



Ibrahim, said, “Availability of reference books and other learning matetials on mathematics have been a major concern for students and teachers in the state.



“The book was specifically published to address this concern, particularly for students participating in the annual National Olympiad Competition being organised to promote the learning of mathematics in primary and secondary schools.



“Made up of three chapters, it covered all the syllabus in primary, junior and senior secondary schools and will help them pass all relevant examinations.



“It is designed to make teaching of mathematics simple and interesting, thereby, making pupils and students love mathematics and embrace it.”



Earlier, the Olympiad Coordinator in the state, Dr Muhammad Dauda said that 12 students represented the state at the 2019 National Olympiad Competition held in Rivers.



Dauda said that the four participants, who represented the state in the junior category came third out of the 29 states that participated in the competition.



The Chief Launcher of the book, Mohammed Abdullahi, Chief of Staff to Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, described mathematics as a “bloodline” of all academic activities and development drive of every nation.



Abdullahi, who was represented by Mr Ben Kure, Polical Adviser to El-Rufai said that every human endeavour would be nearly impossible without mathematics.



He thanked MAN for the initiative and pledged the state government commitment to supporting the teaching and learning of mathematics in line with the state’s transformation agenda in the education sector.



Similarly, the Vice Chancellor, Kaduna State University, Prof. Muhammad Tanko, described mathematics as the “key” for scientifc and technological breakthrough.



Represented by Deputy Vice Chancellor Administration, Prof. Yohanna Tella, the vice chancellor said that no country would develop without embracing and promoting mathematics among its population.



The National President, MAN, Prof. Mamman Musa, said that mathematics was very simple and easy with the right mentorship.



Musa said that the 2020 National Olympiad Competition would hold in Kano in August and September, and urged pupils and students to begin preparation.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 12 pupils and students who participated at the 2019 Olympias Competition were given an award of recognition to encourage them.



Others awarded were Alhaji Muhammad Abdullahi, National President, Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, some academics, proprietors of private schools and some public and private schools.



They were awarded for their contribution to the development of mathematics education in the country.